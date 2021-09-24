Cops cripple robbery gang in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: The police busted a robbery gang known as Amir Gang @ Kecik following the arrests of 23 individuals, including two women in a series of raids around Klang Valley.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan (pix) said all of the suspects, in their 20s and 30s, were detained in an operation carried out from Sept 13 to 20.

“A Selangor CID team nabbed the suspects, including the mastermind of the syndicate, for the alleged robbery of four goldsmith shops in Setapak, Kepong, Gombak and Seri Kembangan since May, involving losses of over RM879,000,” he told reporters here, today.

He said investigations found that seven of the suspects committed the robberies, six acted as buyers for the stolen items, two others were involved in storing the stolen jewellery, while eight were in knowledge of the crimes committed.

Abd Jalil said police also seized various jewellery items worth more than RM 193,479.

He said the police are also tracking two more suspects, namely Mohd Hafizuddin Roslan, also called ‘Boy Selayang, whose last known address is No 12, Jalan Mutiara 5/6 Taman Selayang Mutiara, Batu Caves, and Ataillah Ghazi, known as “Atai, whose last known address is No 128, Jalan Pelangi 1, Taman Pelangi Jaya, Kuala Lumpur.

-Bernama