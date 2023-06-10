Cops cut off power supply to 13 gambling premises

IPOH: The electricity supply to 13 premises selling public lottery without a licence under the pretext of legal businesses such as retail stores and phone accessory shops was disconnected during Op Dadu, here this morning.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the premises involved in selling online gambling top-ups were the primary target of a joint operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division of Ipoh District Police Headquarters and Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

“We have raided 23 premises in and around Ipoh throughout the two-week operation. After finding out their involvement in illegal activities, their electricity supply was cut off.

“Among these, some premises were raided multiple times, but continuing these activities in secret. We made an arrest today and opened an investigation under Section 21A(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,“ he said in a press conference after conducting a raid at a business premises in Taman Jati near Jelapang here today.

Yahaya added that the police will not tolerate any form of organised gambling.

“Premises owners, especially shoplot owners, are advised to be more cautious and identify the background of their tenants to prevent their premises from being used for gambling activities.

“Police will not compromise with any individuals using their premises to sell online gambling top-ups,“ he said, adding that the police force will continue surveillance to raid premises involved in these illegal activities. -Bernama