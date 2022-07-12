Cops cut off power supply to nine gambling, prostitution dens

KUALA LUMPUR: The power supply of nine premises suspected of conducting prostitution and gambling activities in the Sentul district has been cut off.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the power cut was done in collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Berhad following a series of raids throughout the year involving 19 prostitution and 20 gambling dens.

“Most of the premises that were raided were shophouses rented by prostitution and gambling syndicates to carry out the activities.

“As a result of these raids, a total of seven premises had their electricity supply cut off on March 2 while two more premises located in Taman Usahawan and Taman Sri Sinar, Kepong, here, had their electricity supply cut off at noon today,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the authorities would continue to cut off the power supply under the Electricity Supply Act 1990, from time to time to curb prostitution and gambling activities in the district.

Beh said police would impose strict action against individuals found to be violating the law, adding that members of the public with information on these illegal activities should contact the Sentul district police headquarters Operations Room at 03-40482206. - Bernama