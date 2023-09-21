Cops detain 23 suspects involved in online job offer scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12 local men and 11 foreigners were detained last night for their involvement in an online job offer scam during a raid on two residential units in Persiaran KLCC, here.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the suspects, aged between 18 and 52, were detained during a raid conducted by the Dang Wangi District Police Commercial Crime Investigation Division in collaboration with the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters at 12.15 am after receiving intelligence information about the activity.

According to him, police detained a man and woman from China, five Indonesian men and one Indonesian woman as well as three Bangladeshi men.

“Initial investigations found that this syndicate has been operating for almost a month, targeting victims outside the country using social media applications.

“Also seized were 31 units of mobile phones, 14 units of CPUs, 14 monitors, 10 computer keyboards, 10 units of computer mouses and one unit each of a laptop, router, modem and an access card,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Dellhan said the syndicate set up fake profiles to deceive victims with offers of high commissions.

“Further checks found that two of the detained individuals have past criminal records and all suspects have been remanded for four days beginning today for further investigation,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code. -Bernama