KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 516 individuals suspected of having allowed their bank accounts to be used as “mule accounts” by syndicates involved in fraudulent activities in a two-week operation conducted nationwide from July 17.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad said most of the people involved in selling their accounts were unemployed or housewives.

“They sell their bank accounts for as low as RM300 to these syndicates. The public are advised not to engage in this irresponsible activity.

“The bank account or ATM card is not for sale or purchase for whatever reason,“ he told reporters after a seminar on the latest commercial crime trend here, today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zakaria said banks need to tighten the terms for opening new accounts.

CCID has also created a portal on its official website, http://ccid.rmp.gov.my./semakmule to help people check bank accounts or telephone numbers that are in police records before making any financial transactions, he said. — Bernama