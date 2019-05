KUALA LUMPUR: Three highly-wanted militants, including two Malaysian bomb-making experts, were arrested on Tuesday, a day after police released their images to the public.

The two Malaysians had undergone bomb-making training in Indonesia and were capable of launching large-scale bomb attacks while the third suspect, an Indonesian, had planned to blow up places of worship of non-Muslims.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said today the arrest of the trio was a follow-up operation to a bust early last week that resulted in four suspected Islamic State (IS) militants being nabbed in Terengganu and the Klang Valley.

He said that on Tuesday, the two Malaysians, both aged 27 and from Bedong in Kedah, were arrested when they surrendered.

Abdul Hamid said the arrests of the burger seller and gardener in Kuala Muda, Kedah, was done with the cooperation of their families.

He said both suspects and another alleged militant who was held by police in Sungei Petani on Nov 22 last year had trained as bomb-makers in Jogjakarta last year under the tutelage of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah Indonesia militants.

“There they learnt how to produce triacetone triperoxide, a chemical used to produce (powerful) bombs. They allegedly carried out surveillance at several churches in Jogjakarta to plan attacks. The burger seller also plotted to attack places of worship of non-Muslims as a suicide bomber.”

Abdul Hamid said the third suspect, a 34-year-old Indonesian, was arrested in Banting, Selangor, following a public tip-off.

He said the foreigner was part of the IS “wolf pack” cell busted earlier this month.

“The foreigner was exposed to militancy and IS ideology while serving a five-year jail term in Surabaya, Indonesia. He planned to commit murder and launch attacks on Christian, Hindu and Buddhist places of worship here. He had also wanted to strike entertainment outlets in the Klang Valley.”

All three suspects are being investigated for terrorism under the Penal Code and Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

On Monday, police revealed the arrest of four suspected militants who were allegedly planning to assassinate high-profile individuals and attack places of worship of non-Muslims, purportedly to avenge the death of 24-year-old firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who was seriously injured during a riot at a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya last year.

Police seized homemade bombs, a pistol and bullets from the suspects.

Following the revelation by police, it was reported today that three temples – the Sri Subramaniyar Temple in Batu Caves, Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Temple and Sri Ganesha Temple in the city centre – had beefed up security at their premises by monitoring visitors and carrying out random checks on baggage.