Cops detain couple over alleged abuse of siblings in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a married couple on suspicion of abusing their eight-year-old nephew and six-year-old niece at a condominium in Taman Cahaya Ampang, here yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the suspects, aged 29 and 33, were detained at 6 pm yesterday.

He said the female suspect was the younger sister of the children’s biological mother and had been taking care of the two siblings following the death of their father two years ago.

According to Mohamad Farouk, the mother did not wish to take care of the two victims.

“Police also found that both the victims had bruises on their limbs and body from the alleged abuse,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohamad Farouk said the female suspect was unemployed and had no criminal records while her husband, who is an e-hailing driver, had one.

“The suspects’ urine tests returned negative for drugs. Both victims have been referred to the Ampang Hospital for medical check-ups and the Welfare Department has been notified of the matter,” he added.

Both suspects will be remanded tomorrow under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Earlier, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department rescued an eight-year-old boy, who was locked in a room and believed to be a victim of abuse at the condominium.

The local boy had attempted to escape through a window on the fourth floor of the building. - Bernama