Cops detain Indonesian man believed to be drug pusher

LAHAD DATU: Police detained an Indonesian man suspected to be a drug pusher in an operation, code-named Ops Tapis, in Kampung Panji here yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasir Mansor said the 45-year-old man was arrested by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division and found in possession of 31.20gm of syabu (cocaine) in the 9.15am raid.

“The suspect acted aggressively and tried to flee before he was apprehended by the police. The police found two transparent packets, believed to contain syabu, in the right back pocket of his jeans,” he said in a statement here today.

Nasri said the suspect and the confiscated items were sent to Lahad Datu police station for investigation under Section 39A (2) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama