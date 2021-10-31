Cops detain man to assist investigation into sister-in-law’s death

KOTA BHARU: The police detained a man yesterday (Oct 30) to assist investigations into the death of a 17-year-old girl who was also his sister-in-law.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat (pix) said the 30-year-old suspect, a palm oil fruit harvester, was detained by police at 4 pm.

He said that the police received a report on the death of a teenage girl in Bunut Susu, Pasir Mas last Friday at 6.30 pm (Oct 29).

“Result of a post mortem at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) Hospital yesterday confirmed that the cause of death of the victim was asphyxiation,” he said in a statement today.

The post-mortem examination also revealed injuries to her face and nape, he added.

Shafien said a physical check on the suspect found scratch marks on the back of his left shoulder believed to have been inflicted by fingernails.

“Following the arrest, police have obtained a remand order on the suspect for seven days from today until Nov 6,” he added.- Bernama