Cops detain man who brandished machete during argument at petrol station

ALOR SETAR: Police have arrested a man suspected to be involved in an argument with another person while brandishing a machete at a petrol station at the Gurun Rest and Treatment Area (R&R) southbound on July 1.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the 35-year-old lorry driver was arrested at 8.30 pm yesterday at the district police headquarters.

“At 10 am yesterday, a police officer noticed a video on social media of two men arguing at a petrol station, one of them brandishing a machete.

“The officer instructed his staff to go to the scene. The petrol station’s branch manager confirmed the incident took place around 7.40 pm on July 1,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the investigation found that the lorry driver was angry with the driver of a Ford Ranger for honking at him as he was leaving the Bukit Kobah stop on the North-South Expressway near Pendang at about 6.15 pm.

“The suspect admitted taking out a machete from his lorry after he was threatened by the other man,” he said adding that the suspect lodged a police report yesterday.

Police are also actively tracing the Ford Ranger driver and TikTok user who posted the video, - Bernama