Cops detained 2 who raped, robbed woman while posing as Immigration personnel

PETALING JAYA: Police detained two men for masquerading as Immigration officers and raping Indonesian in Serdang on Saturday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the incident occurred as two Indonesian women were on their way to work on Saturday.

“They were stopped by two men who claimed to have been from the Immigration Department. The suspects told the two that they wanted to check their work permits and passports and ordered them to enter their car.

“The victims complied but were ransacked while on the way to Serdang. Their jewelry and belongings were robbed. Upon reaching Serdang, one of them was dropped off while the other woman was brought to a motel in Balakong and raped,“ he said.

Following an investigation, a police team raided a house in Taman Seri Asahan in Ampang at 3am on Monday.

Two men aged 40 and 35 were nabbed. Both possessed a combination of 30 prior criminal records and were wanted for various drug-related cases.