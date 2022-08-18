Cops detained 3 over alleged rape of 19-year-old in PJ

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested three youths for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl in a house in Saujana Damasara Damai, here, on Friday.

NST quoted deputy district police chief Superintendent Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood saying that the victim lodged a report at the district police headquarters on Friday morning before police picked up the three suspects.

“Initial investigations showed that the men had allegedly taken turns to rape the victim at one of the suspects’ houses, after one of them invited her for dinner,“ he reportedly said.

He said the men, all aged between 21 and 23.

The trio face between 10 and 30 years’ jail if found guilty.