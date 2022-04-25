Cops detect job scam using Nexea’s name

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detected a part-time job scam through WhatsApp application using the name of Nexea, with reported losses totalling RM69, 000.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (pix) said four police reports have been lodged against the syndicate that offered jobs to process orders with lucrative wages of around RM300 to RM500 per day.

He added that an investigation found that interested investors were asked to transfer a sum of money to the company (syndicate) through a bank account belonging to an individual believed to be a mule account.

“In the early stages, investors (victims) will receive profit as promised, but the company will end the relationship with the investor after receiving larger sums of investment money,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin said investigations showed that the company, Nexea, had never made such a job offer. He also advised the public to check the company before applying or accepting job offers, especially those which request money transfers to private individual bank accounts.

The public can also contact Commercial Crime Investigation Department Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559/1599. - Bernama