Cops detect new trend of selling cannabis buds by drug traffickers

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detected a new modus operandi of drug trafficking activities masterminded by locals who made a profit through the sale of cannabis buds.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Sahar Abd Latif said police discovered the syndicate when four local men were arrested in separate raids around the Klang Valley on Dec 14.

He said in the 10am raid, three suspects were arrested in the Brickfields area while another was arrested in Shah Alam, aged between 22 and 36 years old.

“Further investigation found that the syndicate was active in importing cannabis seeds from abroad as well as using advanced technology to plant and care for the cannabis plants.

“It is sold by ounce at a price of RM2,800 per ounce (28 grammes) and it is only sold to selected customers,“ he said in a statement last night.

As a result of the two raids, police seized cannabis buds weighing 4.555 kilogrammes (kg); dried leaves suspected to be cannabis weighing 0.72 kg; seven cannabis seeds weighing 0.67 gramme apart from eight cannabis plants with a total value worth about RM 491,520.

“Also seized were a Mercedes Benz vehicle and a KTM motorcycle worth RM95,000,“ he said.

“All of them are being remanded for seven days until next Tuesday and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a separate incident, police arrested two suspects, a woman and a man, on suspicion of being involved in a drug processing syndicate at premises in Bandar Baru Petaling, here, on Wednesday.

He said police found MDMA powder weighing 8,932 grammes; 558 bottles of MDMA liquid; ketamine weighing 63 grammes; 190 ecstasy pills and 120 Erimin 5 pills with a total drug seizure worth RM 545,325.

They are being remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for seven days until next Wednesday and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

-Bernama