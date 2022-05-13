Cops detect scammers’ latest ruse using T’ganu CPO’s name

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have detected the latest modus operandi of scammers who have been using the name of the state police chief for fraudulent purposes.

Terengganu Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt M Zambri Mahmud said the ruse was uncovered after an arrest notice purportedly issued by the police was detected via the Whatsapp application.

“Police have never issued any such arrest order and the notice is believed to be the work of individuals impersonating police officers to cheat and extort money,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He advised the public to be wary of such scams and to refer to the nearest police station if they receive similar notices.

Those with information can contact the CCID Response Centre at 03-26101559 and 03-26101599 from 8 am-8 pm daily. — Bernama