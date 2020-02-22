Cops face probe over handcuffed Pala’u boy case

LAHAD DATU: A disciplinary investigation will be carried out against two policemen with the rank of corporal, from the Lahad Datu and Keningau district police headquarters respectively, over a photo of a handcuffed Pala’u boy.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said police viewed the action seriously as it was against the procedure stipulated under Section 15 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Hence, a disciplinary investigation will be conducted, based on the Inspector-General of Police’s (IGP) Standing Orders,” he said in a statement here today.

On Wednesday, a picture of a boy begging on the street while pointing a toy pistol at a driver of a vehicle at the traffic light at the Bandar Sri Perdana here, went viral on social media.

An operation dubbed ‘Ops Cantas’ was then conducted and the said boy was detained along with four women, as well as six other girls and four boys under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1963.

Zaini said the alleged handcuffing was carried out by a policeman from the Criminal Investigations Division, Lahad Datu district police headquarters, who took the picture and shared it with his friend, also a police corporal in Keningau to inform the latter that the child spotted holding a toy pistol had been detained.

However, he said, the friend uploaded the picture on social media which went viral since. - Bernama