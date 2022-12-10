Cops find decomposed body of woman while investigating road accident

IPOH: Police stumbled upon the decomposed body of a woman while conducting an investigation into an accident near the traffic light junction at Jalan Tambun here early today.

Perak Police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said they discovered the woman’s body in a bush after receiving a call at 5.25 am about an accident involving a vehicle that had crashed near a drain.

“When police arrived at the scene to conduct investigations, they found the decomposed body in the bush about two metres from where the Proton Isawara Aeroback vehicle, which was driven by a man, had crashed.

“The woman’s body was fully clothed and there were no signs of injuries on the body. We have sent the body to the Forensic Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for post-mortem to know the cause of death,” he said in a statement.

He said the case had been classified as sudden death while awaiting the result of the post-mortem.

He urged those with information on the case to contact Tambung Police Station chief Inspector Josin Amatin at 016-2222491.

The man involved in the accident is believed to have escaped unhurt. - Bernama