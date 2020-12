KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) managed to foil an attempt to smuggle cigarettes worth over RM3.5 million.

JKDNKA deputy director (Operations) Datuk Azri Ahmad said that a local man, 33, was also detained for further investigations during the raid in Kulim, Kedah on Sunday.

“Based on information from the public, a Special Operations team from the Bukit Aman JKDNKA Intelligence and Special Investigations branch launched an operation on an illegal cigarette distribution syndicate believed to be active in the northern region of the peninsula,” he said in a statement.

Azri said a total of 4,470,000 sticks of cigarettes of various brands were seized along with a 10-tonne lorry and four intermediate bulk container (IBC) water tanks in the raid.

“The suspect has been remanded at the Kulim District Police Headquarters for four days until Dec 17 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.-Bernama