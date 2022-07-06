Cops found at PJ nightclub to be referred for disciplinary action

PETALING JAYA: Two police officers found partying at a nightclub here by federal police early on Wednesday will be referred for disciplinary action.

Selangor police chief commissioner Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed (pix) said federal police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) had conducted a raid at the nightclub cum karaoke centre at about 12.15am and found the police officers among other patrons at the place.

He said the officers are an assistant superintendant (ASP) and an inspector who are attached to district police here and Bukit Aman.

Arjunaidi said there were neither any arrests made nor was there cash seized from the officers as claimed by certain quarters.

‘We will refer the case to JIPS to look at offences related discipline. We will not compromise with any personnel who breaks the law and tarnishes the image of the police force. Stern action will be taken if they are caught.”he said

The detained officers who are tested negative for drug abuse.

It is learnt JIPS officers have recorded statements from the officers.