PETALING JAYA: Drunk drivers continue to remain defiant despite the recent rise in fatal accidents caused by motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to statistics nationwide, in a single district in Petaling Jaya about 15 people were caught drink driving between Wednesday and Sunday morning, thanks to the intensified operations by district police.

However, despite the efforts of Petaling Jaya police, the worst occurred early on Friday when a 22-year-old drunk driver crashed into a 30-year-old motorcyclist and his 42-year-old pillion rider, killing the latter and seriously injuring the former on the Federal Highway near the University Malaya Medical Centre.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) is not taking chances and is determined to curb further menace by drunk drivers.

Speaking to theSun yesterday, Nik Ezanee pointed out that enforcement alone will not resolve the issue of drink driving and a holistic approach is necessary.

“Community empowerment is the key. People must take responsibility for their actions. There needs to be some discipline when alcohol is consumed and not be in denial. One who has had too much to drink might think he is fit enough to drive just before he steps into his car. Perhaps he is fit enough to walk but definitely not to operate machinery, more so a vehicle. Alcohol can impair one’s judgment and all it takes is a split second to slip and a disaster awaits both driver and other road users.”

Nik Ezanee said family members and friends should play their role in advising their loved ones who have consumed alcohol to refrain from driving a vehicle.

“It might not be easy for a younger family member to advise an older person but it pays to do so instead of seeing things end in tragedy. Monitoring and offering to drive a drunk person home is one option. The other is to have them take a taxi or ride-hailing services. It is a small price to pay for one’s safety. Value your life and those of other road users.”

Nik Ezanee said corporations should also take up advertisements that send out strong messages against drink driving to serve as a reminder and a warning.

He said district police will continue to set up roadblocks to keep drunk drivers off the streets.