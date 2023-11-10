Cops held at entertainment outlet: Investigation paper sent to DPP

SEREMBAN: The investigation paper regarding a senior officer and 14 policemen arrested during a raid at an entertainment outlet in Seremban last August has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) for further action.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the urine test results of the personnel involved yielded a mix of positive and negative outcomes, as per the pathology report received.

“The investigation paper has been referred to the DPP and there are still some instructions that need to be acted upon...the police are currently updating the probe,” he told reporters after launching the Amanita adopted neighbourhood (taman angkat) here yesterday.

Ahmad Dzaffir also said that the date for the prosecution is yet to be determined and all individuals involved are still suspended from duty pending the completion of the investigation.

The media previously reported that 15 police personnel along with a DPP and a court registrar were nabbed during the raid.

Earlier, Ahmad Dzaffir in his speech said that Amanita or the Peace Lady squad is an initiative by the Royal Malaysia Police to combat crimes in residential areas by engaging housewives in neighbourhood safety.

“The role of women is considered crucial in efforts to prevent and combat crimes, as 70 per cent of women in this country are homemakers.

“Therefore, society needs to change the mentality of not caring about other’s affairs to be aware of what is happening around, especially concerning universal security,” he said. - Bernama