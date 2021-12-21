Cops held over million-ringgit heist

KUALA LUMPUR: Two policemen attached to federal police are among at least four suspects who were arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman and his partner of over RM1.1 million in Salak South, Cheras here last week.

The rank-and-file cops who are aged 30 and 34 were held by police on Friday, just days after the victims lodged a police report.

Soon after their arrest, two of their accomplices, aged 35 and 43, were nabbed.

It is learnt that a fifth suspect, an informant who had tipped off the rogue cops and their accomplices of the cash in transit, is being sought by investigators.

Sources revealed that the victims were transporting the cash here from another state when they were cornered by the suspects at an undisclosed location in Salak South.

The suspects are believed to have trailed the victims in a car and two motorcycles, all that were fitted with false registrations plates.

It is learnt that the cops had identified themselves as the police before pulling off the heist at gunpoint and escaping with the cash.

Sources said investigators learnt that the suspects had shared the stolen cash between them and rewarded their snitch RM10,000 for the tip-off.

Following the arrest of the suspects, investigators carried out a series of raids in various locations in the Klang Valley where almost two-thirds of the stolen cash was recovered.

Police also seized gold jewellery and other items which the suspects had purchased with the cash.

One of the rogue policemen was found to have paid almost RM100,000 to settle his car loan with a bank.

The car and the other vehicles that were used in the heist were confiscated.

The suspects are being held under a remand order and investigators are on the lookout for several more suspects including the informant.

Police said investigations are ongoing and declined to comment on the case when contacted.