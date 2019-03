SERDANG: Police detained 73 illegal immigrants during a raid at Pasar Borong Selangor in Seri Kembangan here on Sunday.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said police screened 107 foreigners from Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar during the operation at about 8pm.

“A total of 69 foreign men and four foreign women aged between 30 and 60 were detained after they failed to show identification documents at the wholesale market,“ he said today.

Ismadi said among the men detained were 50 Rohingya and 13 Bangladeshis. The four women were from Indonesia.

The police initiated the raid after learning that there were many foreigners who were working there without proper documents.

“We will conduct such operations continuously. We hope the public will cooperate and give us information as well,“ he said.

Meanwhile, on a separate case, the district police also seized RM100,000 worth of drugs meant for entertainment outlets in the Klang Valley following a raid in an apartment at Puchong.

Ismadi said the 11.45pm raid on Saturday ended with three suspects aged between 24 and 39 detained.

The three were two foreign women and a local man.

“We seized 1,890 Ecstasy pills, 45.03g of Ketamine and 200 Eramin 5 pills,“ he said.

Ismadi said the suspects have been remanded until Saturday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1052.