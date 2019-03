GEORGE TOWN: Two people, connected to an Irishman who was murdered over the weekend, have been remanded to facilitate police investigations.

A 37-year-old woman and 43-year-old man were brought to the magistrate’s court today morning for a remand order. Senior Assistant Registrar Musa Maria Azmi allowed a three-day remand order on them.

It is believed that the man was one of the three men who were seen entering the condominium with the victim, Brian Patrick O’Reilly, last Friday at about 9.57pm.

Police are believed to be on the hunt for a Caucasian man who is believed to be the main suspect of the case.

It was reported that the main suspect was the one who wrote a cryptic note that was left near the victim’s body.

The note read “I respected the police & still do but justice sometimes has to be gained. I hate you Mafia killing scamers. I love my girl. She is ...”

O’Reilly was found murdered in the master bedroom of his condominium unit at about 5.15pm. He was found with his hands bound by shoelaces and his feet tied with a piece of cloth.

The 50-year-old’s body was found with slash wounds on his neck, stab wounds on his abdomen and was believed to have been hit with a wok.

The victim, an information technology manager for a company, had died less than 24 hours before his body was discovered by a real estate agent.