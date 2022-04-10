Cops hunt 6 detainees who escaped from Jelebu prison

SEREMBAN: Police have launched a hunt for six of seven detainees under remand who escaped from Jelebu prison near here, at 3 pm today.

Jelebu district police chief DSP Maslan Udin said in the operation, tracker dogs from the Negeri Sembilan contingent police headquarters’ (IPKNS) K9 Unit and the Prisons Department were also mobilised to track down the escapees.

“At 7 pm today, one escapee, Sohaimi Khalid, 50, was rearrested in an oil palm plantation in Kongkoi, which is two kilometres from Jelebu Prison,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the search is still on for the other escapees namely Mazlan Samah, 39, Mohamad Aminuddin Khan Mohd Yusof, 28, Shazuan Md Sharif, 32, Mohd Zairizan Zainal, 42, Muhammad Syafiq Rohmat, 32, as well as a man known as Zainuddin.

Maslan urged those with any information on the matter to contact the nearest police station, the Jelebu IPD at 06-6136222 or Jelebu IPD operations room at 06-6137999. — Bernama