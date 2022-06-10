Cops hunting man who shot dead pregnant woman

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched a hunt for a man who is believed to have shot dead a pregnant woman and left her in a car abandoned at a roadside in Kamping Repek, Kelantan, FMT reports.

Pasir Mas district police chief Nasarudidn M Nasir said the suspect is a 21-year-old man, commonly known as Aimay, from Kampung Pak Jak in Pasir Mas, Harian Metro reported.

Those who know the suspect or have any information have been urged to contact investigating officer Nor Mazura Yaacob at 013-9405819 or any nearby police station.

The media reported that the victim, Farrah Emirah Mazlan, 26, was found dead in a car with a gunshot wound in her stomach last Saturday.

She is survived by three children, aged three to 10 years

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.