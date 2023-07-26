Cops hunting three men over RM1m goldsmith shop burglary

IPOH: Police are hunting three men suspected of breaking into a goldsmith shop and making off with jewellery worth about RM1 million in Tanjung Rambutan here early this morning.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said police were alerted of the incident by the shop owner at 10.30 am.

“Investigations found that the incident happened between 1 am and 3 am where the suspects wearing face masks broke into the goldsmith shop through the back door.

They made off with jewellery weighing approximately three kilogrammes with a market value of about RM1 million,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspects are believed to have used a grinder to open the safe.

Those with information are urged to contact case investigating officer ASP Norshaharah Marzuki at 010-3790508. -Bernama