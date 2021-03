KUALA LUMPUR: Nothing it seems is out of reach for scammers as this time they are offering the sale of Covid-19 vaccines.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said today that police have identified a message in the social media that offered the sale of the vaccine online.

However, he said that the administrator of the website had issued a statement denying such sale of the vaccine was offered.

“As announced by the government, the immunisation is being carried out free for Malaysians. As such, the sale of the vaccine by any party is irresponsible and is possibly a scam. We will trace and take action on those who advertise the sale of the vaccine in cyberspace..” he said.

Zainuddin said to date, two cases related to the Covid-19 vaccine scam that involved losses of more than RM285,000 was reported to police.

He urged the public to be cautious of such online advertisements and constantly stay updated on announcements made by the government.