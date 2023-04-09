Cops identify suspect who attacked futsal referee

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified the suspect who allegedly assaulted a referee during a futsal match at a sports complex in Jalan PJU 1A/4 Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya last Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix) said the suspect, in his early 20s, would be called to assist in the investigation soon.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, Mohamad Fakhrudin said the assaulted victim, in his 40s, had lodged a police report at 12.12 am last Thursday.

He said the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters detected a 13-second video that went viral on Instagram which received 17,300 views and was shared by 78 people as of yesterday.

The viral video shows the referee issuing a red card to a goalkeeper after he was seen committing a dangerous tackle against an opponent.

However, suddenly, a player went berserk, rushing in and leaping, attacking the referee’s back with knee strikes reminiscent of Muay Thai.

Mohamad Fakhrudin urged those with information on the incident to contact the IPD Petaling Jaya operations room at 03-79662222. -Bernama