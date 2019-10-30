Cops identifying suspects in Thai border guard post attack

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is identifying several individuals involved in the firecracker attack on General Operations Force (GOF) guard post 19, near the border fencing at Padang Besar, Perlis, Monday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor (pix) confirmed the attack on the guard post.

Without divulging further details, he said an investigation was being carried out.

“Police cannot determine whether the attack was carried out by Thai nationals or other nationalities. But what is certain is that there were firecrackers fired at the GOF guard post,” he told a press conference after launching the PDRM e-Pengambilan system in Bukit Aman, here yesterday.

The guard post was reported to have been attacked at about 11.20am and 12.40pm Monday with several shots of firecrackers which among others, shattered a glass window.

On the issue of modified bicycles (basikal lajak), Mazlan said they could take legal action against parents who allow their children to modify their bicycles with no safety compliance.

In this case, action could be taken for the safety of road users, he said.

“Traffic police will monitor this and action will be taken as many offences have legal provisions and action can be taken against individuals including parents,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Johor Baru magistrates’ court released and acquitted a female sales promoter for reckless driving causing the death of eight teenagers on modified bicycles on Feb 18, 2017.

Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali acquitted Sam Ke Ting, 24, without calling for her defence, after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against her. - Bernama