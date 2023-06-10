Cops investigate three scam reports involving over RM1m losses

JOHOR BAHRU: Police received three reports related to investment fraud and phone scam involving losses totalling over RM1.41 million on Wednesday (Oct 4) and yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the victims, two women and a man, who lodged the reports were aged between 36 and 46.

He said the first case involved a woman who lost RM637,163.55 after being deceived with promises of an 11 per cent profit on her investment within seven days.

“The second case involved a man who made 19 cash transactions to 16 different accounts totalling RM451,887 through a cryptocurrency investment scheme on the ‘Yomaex Crypto Market’ website.

“The third case was that of a 46-year-old woman said to have an ‘illegal’ package from Pos Laju. She was instructed to make payment and carried out 15 transactions amounting to RM322,270, to 11 bank accounts,“ he said in a statement today.

The cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, he said.

“The public is encouraged to remain cautious and take precautionary measures, especially in financial transactions. Stay updated by following the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok,“ he added.

The public can also contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 as an initial step to block the transactions made by the scammers. -Bernama