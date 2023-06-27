Cops investigating Ustaz Zainul Asri over his speech

PUTRAJAYA: Police have opened an investigation paper against former Kedah PAS Dewan Ulama deputy chief Syeikh Muhd Zainul Asri Mohd Romli for allegedly making a seditious speech at the Himpunan Kedah Berselawat last Saturday.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said police had recorded a statement from Syeikh Muhd Zainul Asri as part of the investigation but he was not remanded.

“In the first meeting (with police), he admitted making a mistake and said he got carried away by the response of the crowd.

“However, I was told that investigations are continuing because there are complaints,” he told a press conference after chairing the 8th Meeting of the Committee on Foreign Worker Management here today.

Representatives of Pakatan Harapan lodged a police report against the independent speaker at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Today, Syeikh Muhd Zainul Asri published an apology regarding the matter on his Facebook page.-Bernama