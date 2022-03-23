Cops issue compound notices to nightclub patrons, owners

PETALING JAYA: Compound notices totalling RM45,000 were issued to patrons and owners of premises who breached the Covid-19 standard operating procedures in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) chief SAC Datuk Azman Ayob said 43 patrons and two nighclub owners were each issued with RM1,000 compound notices during the raid yesterday.

He urged those with information on SOP infringements, especially involving entertainment outlets, to contact the police via the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP), which can be downloaded on mobile phones.