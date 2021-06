KUALA LUMPUR: Police have issued a stern warning to those who intend to heed a call to gather on June 30 at various locations here to protest against the current government.

This comes following a video,which surfaced yesterday, calling on Malaysians to gather on June 30 and protest against the authorities for implementing the movement control order (MCO) and oppressing the public.

Federal police internal security and public order department head Commissioner Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said police are aware of the video making its rounds in the social media and warned that stern action will be taken against anyone who gathers or organises a gathering during the MCO.

He said the MCO and its standard operating procedures (SOPs) are still in force and it was an offence for people to gather in large numbers.

“We urge the public to refrain from circulating information that encourages the public to violate the SOPs which in turn can worsen the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said.

The two minute and 40 second video showed a man in an altered voice and wearing a Guy Fawkes mask urging Malaysians nationwide to protest against the government.

Calling the “operation” Black Democracy, the anonymous figure claimed that the goal was to overthrow the government.

He told Malaysians to go to the streets wearing black clothing at past noon on June 30 and named the Istana Negara, National Mosque and state mosques as venues to gather.

The man also urged protesters to observe the SOPs of the lockdown and to not take children to the gathering.