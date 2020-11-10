Cops: Its okay to record police at work but no sharing on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal police clarified today that taking videos or photos of police at work is not a criminal offence.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said, however, if such material is shared and distributed in social media or through any other channel, it might disrupt police investigations.

He said such acts amounted to “initiating the sharing of digital material with the intention of disturbing others” and was against the clause of Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Huzir urged the public to give their cooperation and to not disturb police investigations as action can be taken against those who do so.

He was refering to Saturday’s case where Wong Yan Ke, 23, a former president of the University Malaya Association of New Youth (UMANY) was arrested by Kajang police for shooting a video of them arresting the association’s current leader Robin Yap.

Wong was held for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duties under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

Huzir said police had raided Yap’s house in Petaling Jaya as part of their probe into another man who is being investigated for sedition over a posting titled “YDPA (Yang Dipertuan Agong) should not interfere in National Affairs”.

He said police have received 41 police reports over the posting.

Huzir said during the raid, Wong had showed up at Yap’s house with a female lawyer and started a live broadcast of the operation on Facebook.

He said Wong defied several police orders to cease the recording before being arrested and having his cellphone seized.

The arrest of the student activitist led to an outcry by many including human rights lawyers who accused the police of high-handedness.