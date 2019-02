KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign nationals, believed to be members of a kidnapping syndicate, were killed in a shooting with the police at Taman Mudun, Batu 9, Cheras early today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the incident occurred at 1.35am when a team from the Kuala Lumpur police contingent, acting on a tip-off pertaining to a kidnap case, raided a house there.

“A shootout occurred when the team raided the house. The two suspects upon realising they were surrounded by police, started firing at our men, resulting in them being fatally shot.

“The suspects are believed to be members of a syndicate which is involved in the kidnapping of foreigners that operates in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“In the raid, the police rescued a kidnap victim, a Bangladeshi man in his 30s. The man was kidnapped last Friday in Sentul area,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the police also seized a pistol and a machete at the scene.

Meanwhile, KL police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the two suspects had demanded a ransom of RM200,000 from their victim’s family in Bangladesh.

“Our investigations so far show that the two suspects were involved in 13 kidnapping cases which resulted in ransom amounting to RM2.5 million,“ he added.

Mazlan said two locals have been arrested on suspicion of being members of the kidnap syndicate.