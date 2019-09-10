Cops launch probe after journalist receives death threat

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a report lodged by a Malay daily journalist who received death threat via email on Sept 8.

Brickfields district acting police chief Supt Arifai Tarawe when contacted confirmed that he had received a report from the journalist on Sunday.

“Investigations are ongoing under Section 507 of the Penal Code (criminal threats),” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretary-general Chin Sung Chew urged the police conduct the investigation as soon as possible.

“NUJ strongly condemns the action and anyone involved should be investigated and brought to court as soon as possible,” he said yesterday.

He said any party dissatisfied with any news reports published had the right to file a complaint through proper channels, instead of taking such heinous act by making death threats to the journalist concerned.

“Journalists have the right to pursue the truth in reporting as long they are based on facts and no one should try to stop it by taking the law into their own hands, he said.

“NUJ is very concerned about this incident and will continue to monitor the safety of the journalist,” he said.