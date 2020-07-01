Cops lodge report against man who criticised roundup of motorcycle convoy

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal traffic police lodged a police report today on an individual who questioned and criticised police action on a large convoy of motorcyclists at the East Coast Highway near Temerloh on Sunday.

In two videos that were shared on social media, the man took a swipe at traffic police for hauling hundreds of motorcyclists in an operation. He asked the police to give youth their freedom to enjoy their riding hobby.

“It is as if the police are envious of these youth who go on these convoys. They have not committed any offence. Do not treat them like criminals. Let them enjoy their hobby and do not stop them. What if they give it up and turn to drugs,“ said the man.

Federal police Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias, who lashed out at the man today, calling his statement irresponsible and irrational.

He said on the man’s claim that the bikers were not doing anything wrong, Azisman said police issued 358 summonses for various offences on the 600 bikers who were hauled in the operation on Sunday.

“We do not know who this man is although it is said he is a Datuk,” Azisman said. “His statements are irresponsible and uncalled for. It can confuse the public. He should instead be guiding and advising the youth against such activity.

“Perhaps he was seeking some cheap publicity. In the operations, summonses were issued for riding without licences and road tax, illegal modifications and reckless riding. The bikers menacing and reckless riding is not only a nuisance but a traffic hazard to other users.

“We have lodged a police report and will let the CID carry out its investigations on the videos posted by the man.”