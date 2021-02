KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26: Police are hunting for a man known as Bob Mah Sing who along with his friend crashed into several vehicles to evade police, on suspicion of carrying heroin near Sungai Buloh, today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the man in his 40s from Subang had escaped while his 35-year-old friend was arrested in the Desa Aman residential area, here.

He said they received an alert from the Gombak District Police Headquarters patrol officers at about 12.45 pm who chased the car ridden by the two men from Kampung Desa Aman towards the Sierramas roundabout, Sungai Buloh.

“When they arrived at the traffic light near the Sierramas roundabout, the two suspects refused to get out of the car and rammed into several vehicles to escape before crashing into a police patrol car.

“The cops had to fire shots at both the front tyres of the suspects’ car but they fled towards Sungai Buloh and left the vehicle by the roadside because the tyres were punctured,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Nik Ezanee said the forensic and the tracking dog unit detected heroin weighing approximately 1.7 grams in the vehicle left by the suspect.

Background checks on the arrested suspect showed that he had eight criminal records involving drugs and a remand application would be made tomorrow, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 307, 427, 188 of the Penal Code, Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

People with information about Bob Mah Sing can contact the investigating officer Insp Chew Yong Hoa at 014-3929448 or the nearest police station.

A video went viral on social media today showing the police personnel firing shots at the suspects’ car tyres when they rammed into other vehicles in an attempt to escape police inspection.- Bernama