Cops looking for eight suspects in murder of Indonesian

SERI ISKANDAR: Police are looking for eight suspects in connection with the murder of an Indonesian man, whose body was found in a sewage tank in Kuala Kangsar on May 14.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the suspects are also Indonesians and were housemates of the victim.

“We have identified them and are tracking them down. Give us time to wrap up the investigations and refer the case to the deputy public prosecutor,” he told reporters at the Perak police Aidilfitri open house at the Perak Tengah district police headquarters in Bota, near here, last night.

