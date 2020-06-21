Cops looking for five men over Bangi durian stall fight

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a man known as ‘Joe’ and four others in connection with a fight at a durian stall near Surau Al-Amin, Bandar Baru Bangi here, yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said a report had been lodged by the victim who was allegedly attacked by a group of men while selling the fruits in the location at around 6pm.

“The suspects are said to have hit and threw durian fruits at the victim and damaged the man’s business site.

“Initial investigations found the cause of the fight was due to a conflict over the business site,” he said in a statement today.

He said people with information on the incident were asked to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp Suresh at 017-4333795 or 03-89114222. - Bernama