Cops looking for four over investment scam in Nilai

SEREMBAN: Polis are tracking down four individuals, including a woman, to assist in the investigation into an investment fraud case using the names ‘Vantage FX Investment’ and ‘Vanguard Investment’ involving over RM950,000 in Nilai last year.

Negri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department Chief said the individuals were Muhammad Shalihin Hussein, 34, last known address Jalan Putramas, Kuala Lumpur, Seow Ka Khan, 33 (Petaling Jaya, Selangor) and Shawn Lee Kim, 32 and Seow Siew Yan, 33, from Klang, Selangor.

“Those with information on these individuals can contact Sergeant Addiean Gidius via 019-8973218,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the four individuals were being sought after police arrested 11 members of the syndicate through several raids and identified 51 cases of fraud using the same investment names in November last year. - Bernama