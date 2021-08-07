Cops looking for Indian national suspect in murder case

SHAH ALAM: Shah Alam police are seeking information on an Indian national suspect, following the discovery of a body of a local woman in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, near here, on July 26.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib (pix) said members of the public with information on the suspect could contact the case investigating officer, ASP Mohd Hamizi Abu Bakar at 012-3920076 or the Shah Alam district police headquarters at 03-55202222.

Baharudin said based on the closed-circuit television camera at the scene, his team had identified the suspect who was believed to be able to assist investigation in the case.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, his team had received a phone call from a member of the public at 7.06am informing that a local woman was found dead behind a row of shops at Jalan Damai 25/60 Taman Sri Muda, near here.

“The victim was believed to be in her 60’s and there were injuries on her face and head,“ he said.

-Bernama