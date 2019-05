KUALA LUMPUR: Police are hunting for a man, whose nickname is Yamcik, for alleged involvement in selling stolen mobile phones.

Dang Wangi District Police acting chief Supt Rudy Abdullah (pix) said they were looking for the suspect following the arrest of a woman and a man in separate raids in Puchong and Petaling, Selangor on Monday.

He said that in the first raid, on a home in Taman Mawar, Puchong, police arrested a woman and seized two Vivo mobile phones while in the second raid, at a construction site near an educational institution in the Petaling area, they arrested a man and seized a Meizu mobile phone.

“The raids were conducted following a snatch theft incident at Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, Kuala Lumpur on Feb 22 involving a woman in her 50s.

“In the 12.20am incident, the victim was said to have been waiting for a Grab e-hailing driver to pick her up by the roadside at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) station when a male motorcyclist approached her from behind and snatched the phone,” he said in a statement today.

Rudy said investigations found that the woman arrested in Puchong had bought the phone from Yamcik for RM400 a few months ago while the man arrested in Petaling admitted to having sold about 10 mobile phones of various brands and shared the profits with Yamcik without knowing where the products were obtained from.

Both suspects, aged around 16 to 30s, have been remanded for four days until tomorrow to assist in investigations under Section 392 of the Penal Code.

“Anyone with information can contact the Dang Wangi Police Headquarters at 03-2600 2222 or any nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama