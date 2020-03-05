Cops looking for man over breach of trust case

JOHOR BARU: Police are seeking public assistance to help find a man to assist their investigation into a case of breach of trust reported earlier this month.

Johor commercial crime investigation department chief ACP Mohd Salleh Abdullah identified the man as Ferose Khan Mohd Khan, holder of identification card number 730801-12-6303 and whose last address was at 34, Jalan 5, Taman Sri Cahaya, Batang Berjuntai, Selangor.

“The suspect is wanted to assist in the investigation of a breach of trust case reported in the district of South Johor Bahru in early March 2020,“ he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information on Ferose Khan are urged to contact ASP Investigator Prem Pradid a/l Eh Bun at 019-7716398 or ASP Timmy Anak Aheng at 019-7773728 or the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters Operation Centre at 07 -2254422 or any nearby police station. - Bernama