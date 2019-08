JOHOR BARU: Police are tracking down the owner or driver of a black Perodua Myvi shown on a viral video driving against the traffic flow towards JB Sentral here.

Johor Baru South District Police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said police received the video footage of the incident on Friday (Aug 2) from the public.

“Until now no police report has been received regarding the incident.

In this regard, police are still investigating to identify the owner or driver of the car,“ he said in a statement here today.

The 18-minute video was shared by the owner of a Facebook account, Info Roadblock JPJ / Polis, today. The video footage was obtained from a dashboard camera mounted on another car that was passing by.

The video also clearly showed that two cars nearly collided as result of the driver’s action. — Bernama