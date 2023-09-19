Cops looking for next-of-kin of victim in MRR2 fatal road crash

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for the next of kin of a man, in his 40s, who was involved in a fatal accident on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MMR2) heading towards Pandan Indah, Ampang Jaya, here yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the victim had no identification documents on him and only some personal items were found at the scene, including some Malaysian ringgit, a damaged mobile phone and a passport photo believed to be that of the victim.

“The victim has mature tanned skin, about 170 centimetres tall and wore a dark shirt and ‘kain pelikat’.

“The incident occurred at 4.46 am on Sept 18. A road user found the victim, who was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azam said further investigation revealed that there was no closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage at the scene.

Those with information about the victim or his next-of-kin can contact investigating officer Insp G. Navine at 012-6436327 or go to any nearest police station. - Bernama