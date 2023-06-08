Cops looking for peeping tom at petrol station toilet

IPOH: The police are tracking down a man who allegedly peeped at a woman while she was using a toilet at a petrol station in Tapah, yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said in the 4.50 pm incident, the 33-year-old victim was using the toilet when she noticed a man peeping at her from above the cubicle.

He said the victim lodged a police report about the incident the same day.

“Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showed a man was behaving suspiciously outside the toilet and had entered the women’s restroom before he was seen leaving the petrol station in a silver Toyota Avanza.

“Checks found that the vehicle was registered under the name of a man whose address is in Pusing,” Mohd Yusri said in a statement today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

A 41-second video recording of a man wearing blue jeans and a white shirt entering the women’s restroom after a woman entered it went viral yesterday after a social media user posted it on a Facebook group. - Bernama