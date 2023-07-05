Cops looking for schoolgirl missing since Feb 3

IPOH: Police are looking for schoolgirl N Daarshini (pix), 16, who was reported missing after she did not return home from school on Feb 3.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the teenager was last seen wearing her school uniform at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Hutan Melintang.

“On Feb 4, Hilir Perak police received a report regarding the disappearance of the 16-year-old teenager,“ he said in a statement today.

“Preliminary investigations found that on Feb 3 the teenager had gone to school, entering by the back gate and later exiting by the front gate but did not return home,“ he said.

Ahmad Adnan said following the police report lodged by the teenager’s mother, police distributed posters of the missing person to all police stations.

“Anyone who has information on or knows the victim can contact the IPD Hilir Perak at 05-6299222 or investigating officer Insp Noor Aisyah Mat Isa at 011-16338463,“ he added. - Bernama