Cops looking for Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Hassan over Datuk Seri kidnap and murder

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a man identified as Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Hassan to assist investigations into the kidnap and murder of a businessman with the ‘Datuk Seri’ title whose body was found at Batu 27, Jalan Rawang Bestari Jaya yesterday.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said Sheikh Ismail, also known as ‘El’, is 26-years-old and his last address was in Bukit Beruntung MK Land, Rawang.

“The police are urging the public to provide information on this individual,” he said in a statement today.

Fadzil said so far, the police have arrested seven men, including a Bangladeshi and an individual with a ‘Datuk’ title on Friday to help investigate the kidnapping case of the 55-year-old businessman.

He said the suspects, all aged between 20 and 56, were remanded for between five and seven days under Section 365 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961.

Fadzil said the post-mortem is still ongoing, and investigations revealed that one of the suspects had made a ransom demand call of S$50 million from the victim’s family but no payment was made.

The victim was reported to have been abducted while exercising in a playground in Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya, at 10.30am on June 10. - Bernama